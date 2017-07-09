Delorean were a Spanish alternative dance band formed in 2000 and broken up in 2018 in Zarautz, a Basque town. The band was originally composed of vocalist and bassist Ekhi Lopetegi, guitarist Tomas Palomo, keyboardist Unai Lazcano and drummer Igor Escudeo; they created the band to explore their mutual interests, from the local punk rock scene to electronic music. Palomo was replaced in 2008 by Guillermo Astrain.

Delorean are named after the time machine featured in the Back to the Future series, which was a DeLorean DMC-12 car.