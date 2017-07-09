DeloreanSpanish band. Formed 2000
Delorean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n3s12.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56c9c56a-3ffc-4489-95f0-c93cb222f1e9
Delorean Biography (Wikipedia)
Delorean were a Spanish alternative dance band formed in 2000 and broken up in 2018 in Zarautz, a Basque town. The band was originally composed of vocalist and bassist Ekhi Lopetegi, guitarist Tomas Palomo, keyboardist Unai Lazcano and drummer Igor Escudeo; they created the band to explore their mutual interests, from the local punk rock scene to electronic music. Palomo was replaced in 2008 by Guillermo Astrain.
Delorean are named after the time machine featured in the Back to the Future series, which was a DeLorean DMC-12 car.
Delorean Tracks
John Michael (feat. Delorean)
Russian Red
John Michael (feat. Delorean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
John Michael (feat. Delorean)
Last played on
Endless Sunset
Delorean
Endless Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Endless Sunset
Last played on
Russian Red (Delorean Remix)
John Micheal & Delorean
Russian Red (Delorean Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Russian Red (Delorean Remix)
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Still You
Delorean
Still You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Still You
Last played on
You Know It's Right
Delorean
You Know It's Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
You Know It's Right
Last played on
Dominion
Delorean
Dominion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Dominion
Last played on
Desitute Time
Delorean
Desitute Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Desitute Time
Last played on
Stay Close
Delorean
Stay Close
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Stay Close
Last played on
Real Love
Delorean
Real Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Real Love
Last played on
Real Love (Radio Mix)
Delorean
Real Love (Radio Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Real Love (Radio Mix)
Last played on
Come Wander
Delorean
Come Wander
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3s12.jpglink
Come Wander
Last played on
