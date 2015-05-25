Bob HarveyBorn 1933
Bob Harvey
1933
Bob Harvey Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Harvey (born 1933) is an American bassist, best known as the original bassist of Jefferson Airplane.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
In The Quatermaster's Stores
