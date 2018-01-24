Jazztronik is a Japanese music groups by the Tokyo-based DJ/producer/pianist Ryota Nozaki, that does not have fixed members. Jazztronik has released two albums and two EPs since 1998 on label Flower Records. In 2001 Jazztronik also released the album "Inner Flight" on Counterpoint, a UK label.

Jazztronik has been growing in popularize and has hit sales of 100, to 000+. Jazztronik performs to sold out crowds all across the Japanese club scene and his growth in America and Europe has helped him reach popularity in the English club scene.