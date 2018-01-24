JazztronikBorn 16 March 1976
Jazztronik
1976-03-16
Jazztronik Biography (Wikipedia)
Jazztronik is a Japanese music groups by the Tokyo-based DJ/producer/pianist Ryota Nozaki, that does not have fixed members. Jazztronik has released two albums and two EPs since 1998 on label Flower Records. In 2001 Jazztronik also released the album "Inner Flight" on Counterpoint, a UK label.
Jazztronik has been growing in popularize and has hit sales of 100, to 000+. Jazztronik performs to sold out crowds all across the Japanese club scene and his growth in America and Europe has helped him reach popularity in the English club scene.
Jazztronik Tracks
Samurai
Jazztronik
Samurai
Samurai
Jazz Carnival
Jazztronik
Jazz Carnival
Jazz Carnival
Samurai (SirOJ Rework)
Jazztronik
Samurai (SirOJ Rework)
Samurai (SirOJ Rework)
Now's The Time (feat Tommy Blaize)
Jazztronik
Now's The Time (feat Tommy Blaize)
Now's The Time (feat Tommy Blaize)
Sign Of Tomorrow
Jazztronik
Sign Of Tomorrow
Sign Of Tomorrow
