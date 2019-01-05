Anton Zaslavski (Russian: Антон Заславский; born 2 September 1989), known professionally as Zedd (derived from the first letter of his surname), is a Russian-German record producer, DJ, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. He primarily produces and performs electro house music, but has diversified his genre and musical style, drawing influences from progressive house, dubstep, and classical music.

Zedd grew up and began his career in Kaiserslautern, Germany. In 2012, he released "Clarity", which propelled him to mainstream success, reaching the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning him a Grammy for Best Dance Recording at the 56th Grammy Awards. Subsequent well-known songs include "Stay" with Alessia Cara, peaking at number 7, and, as a featured artist, "Break Free" with Ariana Grande, peaking at number 4.