Alan Jay Lerner. Born 31 August 1918. Died 14 June 1986
Alan Jay Lerner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56b7ad8e-3c4f-4f14-914d-f2852d147c2e
Alan Jay Lerner Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Jay Lerner (August 31, 1918 – June 14, 1986) was an American lyricist and librettist. In collaboration with Frederick Loewe, and later Burton Lane, he created some of the world's most popular and enduring works of musical theatre both for the stage and on film. He won three Tony Awards and three Academy Awards, among other honors.
Alan Jay Lerner Tracks
My Fair Lady: Overture (Extract)
Frederick Loewe
My Fair Lady: Overture (Extract)
My Fair Lady: Overture (Extract)
Camelot
Frederick Loewe
Camelot
Camelot
The Lusty Month of May
Frederick Loewe
The Lusty Month of May
The Lusty Month of May
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Suite: The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
Leonard Bernstein
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Suite: The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Suite: The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
Last played on
The Night they invented Champagne (from Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
The Night they invented Champagne (from Gigi)
The Night they invented Champagne (from Gigi)
Last played on
On The Street Where You Live
Alan Jay Lerner
On The Street Where You Live
On The Street Where You Live
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
My Fair Lady - I've grown accustomed to her face
Frederick Loewe
My Fair Lady - I've grown accustomed to her face
My Fair Lady - I've grown accustomed to her face
Last played on
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
Alan Jay Lerner
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
Last played on
The Day Before Spring (You Haven't Changed At All)
Frederick Loewe
The Day Before Spring (You Haven't Changed At All)
The Day Before Spring (You Haven't Changed At All)
Singer
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Ensemble
Frederick Loewe
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Ensemble
Last played on
I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
Alan Jay Lerner
I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
Last played on
I Could Have Danced All Night
Kiri Te Kanawa
I Could Have Danced All Night
I Could Have Danced All Night
Last played on
The Rain in Spain
Kiri Te Kanawa
The Rain in Spain
The Rain in Spain
Last played on
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Alan Jay Lerner
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Last played on
On the Street Where You Love from My Fair Lady
Simon Keenlyside
On the Street Where You Love from My Fair Lady
On the Street Where You Love from My Fair Lady
Last played on
The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon March
Alan Jay Lerner
The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon March
The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon March
Last played on
Overture from My Fair Lady
Ulster Orchestra
Overture from My Fair Lady
Overture from My Fair Lady
Last played on
I Remember It Well
Frederick Loewe
I Remember It Well
I Remember It Well
Last played on
The Jousts
Alan Jay Lerner
The Jousts
The Jousts
Performer
Last played on
I Could have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady
Frederick Loewe
I Could have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady
I Could have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady
Last played on
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Percy Faith
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Last played on
The Rain in Spain
Alan Jay Lerner
The Rain in Spain
The Rain in Spain
A Hymn to Him
Alan Jay Lerner
A Hymn to Him
A Hymn to Him
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Alan Jay Lerner
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Get Me To The Church On Time
Alan Jay Lerner
Get Me To The Church On Time
Get Me to the Church on Time
Performer
Melanie Walters, Robert Wilfort, Frederick Loewe, Alan Jay Lerner, Rob Brydon & Ruth Jones
Get Me to the Church on Time
Get Me to the Church on Time
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
Southbank Centre, London
23 May 2018
2018-05-23T15:08:24
23
May
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
Southbank Centre, London
