Peter TrunkBorn 17 May 1936. Died 31 December 1974
Peter Trunk
Peter Trunk Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Trunk (May 17, 1936, Frankfurt - December 31, 1973, New York) was a German jazz double-bassist.
Trunk played late in the 1950s in concert and on radio with Kenny Clarke, Stan Getz, Albert Mangelsdorff, and Zoot Sims. During this time he also recorded with Hans Koller. In the 1960s he worked with Benny Bailey, Don Byas, Klaus Doldinger, Dusko Goykovich, Volker Kriegel, Tete Montoliu, Manfred Schoof, and Ben Webster. In 1972 he recorded with Kurt Edelhagen. On New Year's Eve, 1973, he was killed in a car crash.
Peter Trunk Tracks
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
Martial Solal
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
