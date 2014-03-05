SharksBritish rock band of J Mattock, A Bayliss ,C O'Reilly, S Lister. Formed 2007. Disbanded July 2013
Sharks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56b1a506-3f5a-4457-bc27-39661c8257ae
Sharks Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharks were an English punk rock band from Leamington Spa, near Birmingham, consisting of James Mattock (lead vocals and guitar), Andrew Bayliss (guitar), Sam Lister (drums), and Carl Murrihy (bass). Sharks disbanded in July 2013.
Sharks Tracks
Gold
Sharks
Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold
Last played on
Trains
Sharks
Trains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trains
Last played on
Sunday's Hand
Sharks
Sunday's Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday's Hand
Last played on
No Gods (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Sharks
No Gods (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold (Maida Vale Session)
Sharks
Gold (Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold (Maida Vale Session)
Sunday's Hand (Maida Vale Session)
Sharks
Sunday's Hand (Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Selfhood (Maida Vale Session)
Sharks
Selfhood (Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Portland
Sharks
Portland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Portland
Last played on
It All Relates
Sharks
It All Relates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It All Relates
Last played on
Arcane Effergies
Sharks
Arcane Effergies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arcane Effergies
Last played on
Luck
Sharks
Luck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luck
Last played on
Patient Spider
Sharks
Patient Spider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patient Spider
Last played on
Arcane Effigies (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Sharks
Arcane Effigies (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harness
Sharks
Harness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harness
Last played on
Sweet Harness
Sharks
Sweet Harness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwgn9.jpglink
Sweet Harness
Performer
Last played on
The Joy of Living
Sharks
The Joy of Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Joy of Living
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Zane Lowe Sessions: Sharks
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejwhzc
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-04-11T15:25:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013w4y5.jpg
11
Apr
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Sharks
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Sharks Links
