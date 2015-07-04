MinilogueFormed 2000. Disbanded 2014
Minilogue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56a70482-5528-4bef-8da2-a33cf098ce9b
Minilogue Biography (Wikipedia)
Minilogue was a Scandinavian melodic Techno music group consisting of Sebastian Mullaert and Marcus Henriksson. The name is a blend of minimal (the musical style) and dialogue, which refers to music as a form of communication.
Beside their music production as Minilogue, they were both involved in the group Son Kite, Trimatic and IMPS (with Ian Chaplin and Philip Rex), Since 2014, their collaboration as Minilogue has ended.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Minilogue Tracks
Sort by
Atoms With Curiosity That Looks At Itself And Wonder Why It Wonders
Minilogue
Atoms With Curiosity That Looks At Itself And Wonder Why It Wonders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elephant's Parade
Minilogue
Elephant's Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elephant's Parade
Last played on
The Island Of If
Minilogue
The Island Of If
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Island Of If
Last played on
Drop The Mask of Self Protection (Rodskeez Remix)
Minilogue
Drop The Mask of Self Protection (Rodskeez Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minilogue Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist