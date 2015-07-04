Minilogue was a Scandinavian melodic Techno music group consisting of Sebastian Mullaert and Marcus Henriksson. The name is a blend of minimal (the musical style) and dialogue, which refers to music as a form of communication.

Beside their music production as Minilogue, they were both involved in the group Son Kite, Trimatic and IMPS (with Ian Chaplin and Philip Rex), Since 2014, their collaboration as Minilogue has ended.