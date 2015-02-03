Pearl and the Puppets
Pearl and the Puppets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyr4.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56a61b8e-6444-47a7-aa02-e3f349f5df69
Pearl and the Puppets Biography (Wikipedia)
Pearl and the Puppets was a band from Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire in Scotland. The band comprised singer/songwriter Katie Sutherland (vocals/guitar), Blair McMillan (drums), Gordon Turner (guitar), Scott Clark (bass) and Michael Abubakar (keyboard).
Sutherland's voice has been described as being similar to that of Regina Spektor and Dolores O'Riordan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pearl and the Puppets Tracks
Sort by
Make Me Smile
Pearl and the Puppets
Make Me Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr4.jpglink
Make Me Smile
Last played on
Because I Do
Pearl and the Puppets
Because I Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr4.jpglink
Because I Do
Last played on
kiss me and more
Pearl and the Puppets
kiss me and more
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr4.jpglink
kiss me and more
Last played on
Blossom
Pearl and the Puppets
Blossom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr4.jpglink
Blossom
Last played on
Girlfriend
Pearl and the Puppets
Girlfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr4.jpglink
Girlfriend
Last played on
Mango Tree
Pearl and the Puppets
Mango Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr4.jpglink
Mango Tree
Last played on
Pearl and the Puppets Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist