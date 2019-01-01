Julio Numhauser is a Chilean musician of the Nueva Canción-movement. He founded the folk music group Quilapayún in 1965 together with the brothers, Julio Carrasco and Eduardo Carrasco, where he stayed until 1967. 1968 he founded the folk music group, Amerindios, together with Mario Salazar. In 1980 he founded the group Somos with Francisco Ibarra and Oscar Salazar.

He left chile in 1973 due to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. In 1975 he moved to Sweden where he still is living today. In 2000 he was chosen cultural attaché of the Chilean embassy in Sweden by the Chilean president Ricardo Lagos.