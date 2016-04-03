Jacques DelacôteBorn 16 August 1942
Jacques Delacôte
1942-08-16
Biography
Jacques Delacôte (born 16 August 1942) is a French conductor. He studied at the Conservatoire de Paris and the Vienna Music Academy. In 1971, he was chosen the first winner of the Dimitri Mitropoulos Contest. He also served as an assistant to Leonard Bernstein and Darius Milhaud. He has conducted many of the world's major orchestras, including the Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra, Montreal Symphony Orchestra, and Royal Philharmonic.
L'Arlesienne Suite No.2 - Farandole
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
L'Arlesienne Suite No.2 - Farandole
L'Arlesienne Suite No.2 - Farandole
Robert le diable - opera in 5 acts
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Robert le diable - opera in 5 acts
Robert le diable - opera in 5 acts
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-31
31
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
