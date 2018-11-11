Lizzie MilesBorn 31 March 1895. Died 17 March 1963
Lizzie Miles
1895-03-31
Lizzie Miles Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Mary Landreaux (March 31, 1895 – March 17, 1963), known by the stage name Lizzie Miles, was a Creole blues singer.
Lizzie Miles Tracks
I Ain't Got Nobody
Lizzie Miles
I Ain't Got Nobody
I Ain't Got Nobody
A Good Man Is Hard To Find
Lizzie Miles
A Good Man Is Hard To Find
A Good Man Is Hard To Find
A Good Man Is Hard to Find
Lizzie Miles
A Good Man Is Hard to Find
A Good Man Is Hard to Find
Lizzie's Blues
Lizzie Miles
Lizzie's Blues
Lizzie's Blues
When You're Smiling
Bob Scobey's Band & Lizzie Miles
When You're Smiling
When You're Smiling
I Hate a Man Like You
Lizzie Miles
I Hate a Man Like You
I Hate a Man Like You
