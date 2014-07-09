Trudeliese Schmidt (7 November 1942 − 24 June 2004) was a German operatic mezzo-soprano who had an international career, performing at major opera houses and festivals in Europe. The singer with a remarkable stage presence excelled in trouser roles such as Cherubino, Idamante, Hänsel, Octavian and the composer in Ariadne auf Naxos. She performed in premieres of operas by Isang Yun and Manfred Trojahn.