Doctor P is the stage name of the English dubstep producer and DJ, Shaun Brockhurst (born 9 April 1986). Shaun has also produced drum and bass under the aliases Sounds Destructive (with Zachary Kemp, currently known as Trolley Snatcha), Slum Dogz (with DJ Swan-E and Krafty MC) and DJ Picto (or simply Picto). Some of his songs, including "Sweet Shop", "Tetris", "Big Boss", "Watch Out" and the remixes of Example's "Last Ones Standing" and Plan B's "Love Goes Down" have all received more than 5 million views on YouTube. He is the co-founder of Circus Records, along with Flux Pavilion, DJ Swan-E and Earl Falconer.

His collaboration with Adam F and Method Man "The Pit" was used in a trailer for the 2014 American comedy film Let's Be Cops.

In a February 2013 interview, Brockhurst said he was working on a second track with Eva Simons (the first being "Bulletproof").