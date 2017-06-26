Ruth Theodore
Ruth Theodore Tracks
Kissing In Traffic (Live In Session)
Kissing In Traffic (Live In Session)
Buffalo
Buffalo
Buffalo
Buffalo
Kissing In Traffic (Radio Edit)
Kissing In Traffic (Radio Edit)
Kissing In Traffic
Kissing In Traffic
You Can't Help Who You Love
You Can't Help Who You Love
Scavengers
Scavengers
Scavengers
Man Of The Land
Man Of The Land
Man Of The Land
Loophole
Loophole
Loophole
Threat
Threat
Threat
Pinocchia
Pinocchia
Pinocchia
Slowdance
Slowdance
Slowdance
Overflow
Overflow
Overflow
False Alarm
False Alarm
False Alarm
Upcoming Events
14
Mar
2019
Ruth Theodore
The New Adelphi Club, Hull, UK
15
Mar
2019
Ruth Theodore
Cafe #9, Sheffield, UK
16
Mar
2019
Ruth Theodore
Castle Hotel, Manchester, UK
19
Mar
2019
Ruth Theodore
The Kitchen Garden Cafe, Birmingham, UK
22
Mar
2019
Ruth Theodore
House Concert (Private Event), Devon, UK
