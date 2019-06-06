Manière des BohémiensGypsy-Jazz collective from Nottingham. Formed 1 March 2009
Manière des Bohémiens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5690395c-e2c2-4700-82f5-6a07845452c8
Manière des Bohémiens Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
6
Jun
2019
Manière des Bohémiens, Blue Rose Code, Grace Petrie, Blackbeard's Tea Party, Morrissey and Marshall, Ranagri, Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, SunJay, Josie Duncan, Otway & Barrett, bird in the belly and The Tweed Project
Racecourse Road, Southwell, Nottingham, UK
Back to artist