AgamIndian progressive rock band. Formed 2003
Agam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/568e3147-820f-44dc-b4d0-fd155121a0e9
Agam Biography (Wikipedia)
Agam is a Bangalore-based contemporary Carnatic progressive rock band. The band was formed in the year 2003. The current lineup consists of Harish Sivaramakrishnan (vocals) Swamy Seetharaman (keyboards and lyricist), T Praveen Kumar (lead guitar), Aditya Kasyap (bass guitar and backing vocals), Sivakumar Nagarajan (ethnic percussions), Jagadish Natarajan (rhythm guitar) and Yadhunandan (Drummer). Jagadish Natarajan replaced Suraj Satheesh as the rhythm guitarist in 2012 but the lineup of the band has otherwise remained same. Vignesh Lakshminarayanan was replaced by Aditya Kasyap on bass and backing vocals.
Mist of Capricorn [Manavyalakincharadate] (mixtape)
Agam
Mist of Capricorn [Manavyalakincharadate] (mixtape)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Navvule Thene Vaana
Agam
Navvule Thene Vaana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Navvule Thene Vaana
Performer
Last played on
Kooth (Koothu) Over Coffee
Agam
Kooth (Koothu) Over Coffee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kooth (Koothu) Over Coffee
Last played on
(Raaga Aahiri Blend) The Celestial Nymph (Manassi Dussaham)
Agam
(Raaga Aahiri Blend) The Celestial Nymph (Manassi Dussaham)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manavya
Agam
Manavya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manavya
Last played on
Dhevadhai Pol Oruthi
Harish Sivaramakrishnan
Dhevadhai Pol Oruthi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dhevadhai Pol Oruthi
Last played on
Saagara Shayana Vibho
Agam
Saagara Shayana Vibho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saagara Shayana Vibho
Last played on
Onwards and Upwards
Agam
Onwards and Upwards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Onwards and Upwards
Last played on
The Boat Song
Agam
The Boat Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boat Song
Last played on
