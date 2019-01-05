San Francisco Symphony ChorusFormed 1972
San Francisco Symphony Chorus
1972
Biography (Wikipedia)
The San Francisco Symphony Chorus is the resident chorus of the San Francisco Symphony (SFS).
Romeo and Juliet, Op.17 Part 2: No.4 'Scherzo: Queen Mab'
Hector Berlioz
Song of Destiny, Op 54
Johannes Brahms
Mass for chorus and wind instruments
Igor Stravinsky
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
3 Places in New England
Charles Ives
Harmonium (3rd mvt 'Wild Nights', extract)
John Adams
Gesang der Parzen, Op 89
Johannes Brahms
The Circus Band
Charles Ives
Harmonium for chorus and orchestra
San Francisco Symphony Chorus
West Side story - musical in 2 acts
Leonard Bernstein
Gesang der Parzen
Johannes Brahms
West Side story - musical in 2 acts
Leonard Bernstein
A German Requiem, op. 45 (feat. San Francisco Symphony Chorus, San Francisco Symphony & Michael Tilson Thomas)
Johannes Brahms
