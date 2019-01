Blues Control's members are Russ Waterhouse (guitar, electronics) and Lea Cho (keyboards). The group has released music on a variety of formats, including vinyl, cassette, and CD-R. In 2012, their release Valley Tangents reached #5 on the Billboard Top New Age Albums chart.

