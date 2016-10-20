Blues ControlFormed January 2006
Blues Control
2006-01
Blues Control Biography (Wikipedia)
Blues Control is an American experimental music duo from Queens, New York City.
Blues Control's members are Russ Waterhouse (guitar, electronics) and Lea Cho (keyboards). The group has released music on a variety of formats, including vinyl, cassette, and CD-R. In 2012, their release Valley Tangents reached #5 on the Billboard Top New Age Albums chart.
Blues Control Tracks
Good Morning
Blues Control
Good Morning
Good Morning
Opium Den / Fade to Blue
Blues Control
Opium Den / Fade to Blue
Opium Den / Fade to Blue
Gypsum
Blues Control
Gypsum
Gypsum
Iron Pigs
Blues Control
Iron Pigs
Iron Pigs
