The Unlikely Candidates are an American indie rock band from Fort Worth, Texas. The band formed in the year 2008. Their single "Follow My Feet" peaked at number six on the Adult Alternative Songs chart. The song also peaked at number thirty five on the Alternative Songs chart.
