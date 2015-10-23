Stacey EarleBorn 1960
Stacey Earle
1960
Stacey Earle Biography (Wikipedia)
Stacey Earle (born September 25, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter. The sister of alt-country singer Steve Earle, she has recorded six albums, including four with her husband, musician Mark Stuart.
Stacey Earle Tracks
Is It Enough
Simple Gearle
Must Be Love
Wonderful Life
In My Way
Makes Me Happy
Next Door Down
Promise You Anything
