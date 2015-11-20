Dana Burešová
Dana Burešová Tracks
Jak je mi? (Milada's aria) from Dalibor
Bedrich Smetana
Sung into the Distance, Op.22
Vitezslava Kapralova & Dana Burešová
Dopis [letter]
Vitezslava Kapralova, Dana Burešová & Herold Quartet
Apple from the Lap, Op.10
Vitezslava Kapralova, Dana Burešová & Herold Quartet
Sparks from the Ashes, Op.5
Vitezslava Kapralova, Herold Quartet & Dana Burešová
Leden (January)
Vitezslava Kapralova, Herold Quratet & Dana Burešová
Dalibor - Act III
Bedrich Smetana
Dalibor - Act II
Bedrich Smetana
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Smetana Dalibor
Barbican, London
2015-05-02T14:48:18
2
May
2015
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Smetana Dalibor
19:00
Barbican, London
