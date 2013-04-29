The Slip is an avant-rock trio from Boston, Massachusetts. The band consists of brothers Brad Barr (guitar, piano, vocals) and Andrew Barr (drums), and Marc Friedman (bass guitar). The three also play with singer-songwriter Nathan Moore (of ThaMuseMeant) and keyboardist Marco Benevento in Surprise Me Mr. Davis. Brad and Andrew Barr additionally perform with Montreal-based ensemble The Barr Brothers.