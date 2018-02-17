Andrew LewisBritish composer. Born 14 May 1963
Andrew Lewis
1963-05-14
Andrew Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Lewis (born in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire on 14 May 1963) is a British composer known mainly for his acousmatic music, that is, electroacoustic music heard only over loudspeakers, though he also composes some chamber and orchestral music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Lewis Tracks
Fern Hill
Andrew Lewis
Fern Hill
Fern Hill
Eclipse
Andrew Lewis
Eclipse
Eclipse
Andrew Lewis Links
