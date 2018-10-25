François-Frédéric GuyBorn 23 January 1969
François-Frédéric Guy
1969-01-23
François-Frédéric Guy Biography (Wikipedia)
François-Frédéric Guy (born 23 January 1969) is a French classical pianist.
Sonata for piano No. 5 (Op.10 No.1) in C minor
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concert Prelude to Tristan und Isolde arranged Kocsis for piano
Richard Wagner
Isolde's Liebestod transc. Liszt for piano (S.447)
Richard Wagner
Sonata for two pianos and percussion (3rd mvt)
Béla Bartók
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata no. 26 in E flat major Op.81a (Les Adieux) for piano - 3rd mvt
Ludwig van Beethoven
Variations on 'See, the Conqu'ring Hero Comes!'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No.1 in C major, Op.1
Johannes Brahms
Sonata For Cello And Piano No.3 In A Major (3rd Mvt)
Xavier Phillips
The Rite Of Spring (Part 2: Introduction)
Igor Stravinsky
Intermezzo in B minor from 4 Pieces for piano (Op.119), no.1
François-Frédéric Guy
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 2 (Op.83) in B flat major
François-Frédéric Guy
Jeux
Claude Debussy
Funerailles - from Harmonies poetiques et religieuses: 10 pieces for piano
Franz Liszt
Piano Sonata in G minor, Op 49 (feat. François-Frédéric Guy)
Ludwig van Beethoven
