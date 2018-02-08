Ky-Mani MarleyBorn 26 February 1976
Ky-Mani Marley
1976-02-26
Ky-Mani Marley Biography (Wikipedia)
Ky-Mani Marley (born 26 February 1976) is a Jamaican reggae and hip-hop artist. His name is of East African origin, and means "Adventurous Traveler". He is the only child of Bob Marley with Anita Belnavis, a Jamaican table tennis champion.
