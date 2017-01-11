Michael David Watt (born December 20, 1957) is an American bassist, vocalist and songwriter.

He is best known for co-founding and playing bass guitar for the rock bands Minutemen, Dos, and Firehose. He is also the frontman for the supergroup Big Walnuts Yonder, a member of the art rock group Banyan and involved with several other musical projects. From 2003 until 2013, he was the bass guitarist for The Stooges.

CMJ New Music called Watt a "seminal post-punk bass player." In November 2008, Watt received the Bass Player Magazine lifetime achievement award, presented by Flea.