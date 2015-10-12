4 the CauseFormed March 1993
4 the Cause
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5681f2c8-2c78-464f-858e-2604838b16ec
4 the Cause Biography (Wikipedia)
4 the Cause were a 1990s Germany based band from Oak Park, Illinois, near Chicago. The band consists of the family members Shonna, Bennie, Reshona and Jason Edwards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
4 the Cause Tracks
Sort by
Stand By Me
4 the Cause
Stand By Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand By Me
Last played on
4 the Cause Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist