Claudia Schmidt (born 1953) is an American musician, originally from New Baltimore, Michigan, United States, who has recorded folk, jazz, blues, and spoken word albums. She plays guitar and Appalachian dulcimer and sings. She has appeared numerous times on the radio program, A Prairie Home Companion. She has recorded with Paul Cebar and Peter Ostroushko as well as Steve Tibbetts. She also appeared in a documentary film, Gap-Toothed Women, by Les Blank.

Schmidt was interviewed about her approach to the 12-string guitar in the September 1988 Frets magazine, "Special Issue: Beyond 6 Strings"; the article, entitled 'Sweeter By The Dozen: The Magic Of The 12-String Guitar (by Mark Hansen & Richard Bamman)' features her photo on page 27 and comments on page 35.

Schmidt has been a well-known fixture in the folk/acoustic music scene since her earliest days performing in the late 1970s. She began performing at Amazingrace Coffeehouse in Evanston, Illinois. Her first self-titled recording on Flying Fish Records — since bought out by Rounder Records — was a success. She recorded four solo entrees with this label, and one duo recording with Sally Rogers. In 1987, she started a relationship with the budding record label Red House Records where she recorded another five albums, including one more duo with Sally Rogers. All ten of the above recordings were clearly in the folk/acoustic domain.