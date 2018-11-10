Ensemble intercontemporainFormed 1976
1976
Ensemble intercontemporain is a Paris-based, world-renowned ensemble of 31 full-time musicians dedicated to performing and promoting contemporary chamber music. It was founded by Pierre Boulez in 1972 for this purpose, the first permanent organization of its type in the world. Since then the Ensemble has toured extensively both in France and abroad, appearing especially at international festivals. Beyond performing they also have teaching and other outreach activities to support young musicians, composers and conductors.
Chamber Symphony No.2 - 1st movement
Arnold Schoenberg
Piano Concerto (1985-88) - 1. Vivace molto ritmico e preciso - attacca subito
György Ligeti
Derive 1
Pierre Boulez
Heimweh (Pierrot Lunaire)
Arnold Schoenberg
Points on the Curve to Find
Luciano Berio
Ebony Concerto
Igor Stravinsky
Dumbarton Oaks
Igor Stravinsky
Ebony Concerto
Ensemble intercontemporain
Ebony Concerto
Igor Stravinsky
Serenade in B flat major, K.361 "Gran Partita" (Theme and Variations)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La sette chiese (mvts 1, 3 & 7)
Bruno Mantovani
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Jonathan Harvey
Derive II for ten instruments
Pierre Boulez
Repons
Pierre Boulez
Eight Instrumental Miniatures
Igor Stravinsky
Les Excentriques
Matteo Franceschini & Ensemble intercontemporain
Madrigal
Philippe Schoeller
Le Marteau sans Maître: I. Avant L'Artisanat furieux. Rapide
Pierre Boulez
Le Marteau sans maitre
Pierre Boulez
Memoriale (...Explosante-Fixe... Originel)
Pierre Boulez
Pierrot Lunaire, Part 2: Nacht; Gebet an Pierrot; Raub; Rote Messe
Arnold Schoenberg
4 Lieder for voice and orchestra, Op.13
Anton Webern
cummings ist der Dichter (Proms 2016)
Pierre Boulez
Penthode (Proms 2016)
Elliott Carter
Anthèmes 2 (Proms 2016)
Pierre Boulez
Three Village Scenes (Proms 2016)
Béla Bartók
Two Songs for voice and 8 instruments, Op.8
Anton Webern
5 Pieces Op.10 no.4
Anton Webern
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Jonathan Harvey
Naval Aviation in Art?
Frank Zappa
Le Marteau sans maitre: III. L'Artisanat furieux
Pierre Boulez
Le Marteau sans maitre
Pierre Boulez
Derive I
Pierre Boulez
Penthode
Elliott Carter
Anthèmes 2
Pierre Boulez
Three Japanese Lyrics
Igor Stravinsky
Oiseaux Exotiques
Olivier Messiaen
Le Encantadas o le avventure nel mare delle meraviglie
Olga Neuwirth
Pierrot lunaire - Nos 20 and 21
Arnold Schoenberg
Proms 2016: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-02
2
Sep
2016
Proms 2004: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-03
3
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-26
26
Jul
1985
Proms 1982: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
1982-09-06
6
Sep
1982
Proms 1979: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-12
12
Sep
1979
