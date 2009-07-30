Wolfgang "Wolle" Petry (born 22 September 1951, born Franz Hubert Wolfgang Remling) is a German schlager musician and songwriter from Cologne, Germany. In 1997, he was named the leading German language musician in terms of chart figures for the year, with his most successful album Alles.

He won the award for "Best Folk/Pop Artist" National/International" during the Echo awards in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001. He also won the Goldene Stimmgabel award in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2005 for Most successful German solo pop act. In 1998 and 2006 he also won the "Platinum Life Award" during the same Goldene Stimmgabel awards.

In late 2017, he announced a name change to Pete Wolf. He released the album Happy Man under this moniker on October 27th, with his musical genre shifted towards country and lyrics in English language.