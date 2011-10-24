Audrey HorneNorwegian hard rock band. Formed 2002
Audrey Horne
2002
Audrey Horne Biography (Wikipedia)
Audrey Horne are a hard rock band from Bergen, Norway. The band took its name from Sherilyn Fenn's character in the cult TV series Twin Peaks. Although some of the band's members play or have previously played in black metal bands like Enslaved and Gorgoroth, Audrey Horne's music is far removed from the black metal genre, and can be described as heavy and melodic classic rock, similar to bands like Van Halen, Kiss, Deep Purple, Thin Lizzy, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Faith No More and Alice In Chains.
Audrey Horne Tracks
Deathhorse
Audrey Horne
Deathhorse
Deathhorse
Last played on
Charon
Audrey Horne
Charon
Charon
Last played on
Firehose
Audrey Horne
Firehose
Firehose
Last played on
Circus
Audrey Horne
Circus
Circus
Last played on
