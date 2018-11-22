Marvin "Smitty" Smith (born June 24, 1961) is an American jazz drummer and composer.

Marvin Smith was born in Waukegan, Illinois, where his father, Marvin Sr., was a drummer. "Smitty" was exposed to music at a young age, receiving formal musical training at the age of three. After graduating from Waukegan East High School, Smith attended College of Lake County from 1983 to 1985 as a member of their Jazz Ensemble after graduating class of 1981 Berklee, has recorded 200 albums with various artists, as well as two solo albums. He also has toured with Sting, Dave Holland, Sonny Rollins, Willie Nelson and with Steve Coleman. He is a former member of The New York Jazz Quartet, and drummer under fellow Berklee alum and Musical Director Kevin Eubanks, for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from January 30, 1995 to the show's end on May 29, 2009 and the start of the second incarnation, The Jay Leno Show, March 1, 2010.