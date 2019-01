Miss A (Hangul: 미쓰에이) was a South Korean girl group, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2010, consisting of Fei, Jia, Min, and Suzy. Jia and Min left the group in May 2016 and November 2017, respectively, before the group officially disbanded on December 27, 2017.

