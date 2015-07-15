miss ASouth Korean girl group. Formed 2010. Disbanded 27 December 2017
miss A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5676c373-0569-4e64-9ac7-1ece03891334
miss A Biography (Wikipedia)
Miss A (Hangul: 미쓰에이) was a South Korean girl group, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2010, consisting of Fei, Jia, Min, and Suzy. Jia and Min left the group in May 2016 and November 2017, respectively, before the group officially disbanded on December 27, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
miss A Tracks
Sort by
녹아 (Melting)
miss A
녹아 (Melting)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
녹아 (Melting)
Last played on
miss A Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist