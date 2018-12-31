Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson (born 29 October 1987), known professionally as Tove Lo (lo is Swedish for lynx), is a Swedish singer and songwriter. Called "Sweden's darkest pop export" by Rolling Stone, she is known for her raw, grunge-influenced take on pop music. Her honest, complex and autobiographical lyrical content has led to her being dubbed "the saddest girl in Sweden".

Born and raised in the Djursholm district of Danderyd, a northern suburb of Stockholm, Lo is an alumna of the music school Rytmus Musikergymnasiet. She formed the rock band Tremblebee in 2006. After it disbanded, Lo pursued a career in songwriting and earned a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music in 2011. Working with producers Alexander Kronlund, Max Martin, and Xenomania, she became a successful songwriter, recording and releasing her own compositions independently.

In 2013, Lo was signed to Universal Music, Island and Polydor. The following year, Lo rose to fame with her debut album, Queen of the Clouds, which opened at number 14 on the US Billboard 200 chart in October 2014. It spawned the sleeper hit single "Habits (Stay High)", which peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100. Her second album, Lady Wood, was released in October 2016 and debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200; "Cool Girl" was its lead single. Her third album, Blue Lips, was released in November 2017, peaking at number 138 on the Billboard 200.