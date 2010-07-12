David Eugene Edwards (born on February 24th, 1968 in Englewood, Colorado) is an American musician.

He is the lead singer of Wovenhand, and also the main songwriter and the principal musician on the recordings of the band. He is the former lead singer of 16 Horsepower. Their music contains elements of old-time, folk, punk, medieval, gypsy, Native American music, and most recently late 80's and early 90's Gothic Rock. Lyrically, it deals with pain, conflict, faith, and redemption, with Edwards' personal Christian beliefs influencing much of the lyrical imagery.

Edwards, along with Jean-Yves Tola and Pascal Humbert (together as 16 Horsepower) performs on the soundtrack to the Jim White inspired film Searching for the Wrong-Eyed Jesus, playing the traditional "Wayfarin' Stranger." He also appears in the film, playing a fragment of "Phyllis Ruth," a 16 Horsepower song from 1997's Low Estate.

Edwards is married and has two children, a boy and a girl (Asher, who appears in the video for 16 Horsepower's song "Haw").