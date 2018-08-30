The Savage Rose is a Danish psychedelic rock group, founded in 1967 by Thomas Koppel, Anders Koppel, Alex Riel, Jens Rugsted, Flemming Ostermann, and singer Annisette Koppel. Ilse Marie Koppel was also participating. Nils Tuxen replaced Flemming Ostermann from their second album.

Since the mid-1970s, the group was an acoustic trio consisting of Thomas Koppel, Annisette Koppel (then Hansen) and John Ravn as a core. From the beginning of the 1990s, the group returned to electric instrumentation. Thomas Koppel died on February 25, 2006.

After the release of Love and Freedom in 2012, Savage Rose went on tour, but in Christmas 2013 they were back in the studio recording new songs and re-recording old songs. The album titled Roots of the Wasteland was released in April 2014; after 47 years and 21 studio albums, they are still going strong. The first single "Mr. World" was released April 12, 2014 and the new album was released May 19.

In 1996 The Savage Rose received a Danish Music Award for the album Black Angel, which was recorded in the US. The band's debut album, The Savage Rose, was chosen as part of the Danish Culture Canon in 2006.