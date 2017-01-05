Pierre CertonBorn 1515. Died 13 February 1572
1515
Pierre Certon (ca. 1510–1520 – February 23, 1572) was a French composer of the Renaissance. He was a representative of the generation after Josquin and Mouton, and was influential in the late development of the French chanson.
La, la, la, je ne l'ose dire [I dare not say it]
La, La, La, Je Ne LOse Dire
La, La, La, Je ne l'ose dire (feat. K'antu)
La, la, la, je ne l'ose dire - chanson for 4 voices [1538]
La, la, la, je ne l'ose dire
J'ai le rebours a 4
La, la, la je ne l'ose dire
