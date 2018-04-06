Oliver MtukudziZimbabwean musician. Born 22 September 1952
Oliver Mtukudzi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/566fb0fe-cf3a-48d1-a4ea-e9e6aaf7236e
Oliver Mtukudzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi (born 22 September 1952 in Highfield, Harare) is a Zimbabwean musician, businessman, philanthropist, human rights activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Southern Africa Region. Tuku is considered[who?] Zimbabwe's most renowned and internationally recognised cultural icon of all time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oliver Mtukudzi Tracks
Sort by
Tinomuchema - Tribute to Morgan Tsvangirai (Road Trip)
Oliver Mtukudzi
Tinomuchema - Tribute to Morgan Tsvangirai (Road Trip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neria (Heritage Track)
Oliver Mtukudzi
Neria (Heritage Track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neria (Heritage Track)
Last played on
Panorwadza Oyo (feat. Oliver Mtukudzi)
Winky D
Panorwadza Oyo (feat. Oliver Mtukudzi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dhqb.jpglink
Panorwadza Oyo (feat. Oliver Mtukudzi)
Last played on
Wasakara
Oliver Mtukudzi
Wasakara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasakara
Last played on
Live set from WOMAD 2014
Oliver Mtukudzi
Live set from WOMAD 2014
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live set from WOMAD 2014
Last played on
Womad 2014 Set
Oliver Mtukudzi
Womad 2014 Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Womad 2014 Set
Last played on
Live from the Radio 3 Charlie Gillett Stage
Oliver Mtukudzi
Live from the Radio 3 Charlie Gillett Stage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live from the Radio 3 Charlie Gillett Stage
Last played on
Neria
Oliver Mtukudzi
Neria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neria
Last played on
Vanereva Nepasipo
Oliver Mtukudzi
Vanereva Nepasipo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vanereva Nepasipo
Last played on
Todii
Oliver Mtukudzi
Todii
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Todii
Last played on
Andinzwi (7:29)
Oliver Mtukudzi
Andinzwi (7:29)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Andinzwi (7:29)
Last played on
Mutserendende (Zimbabwe)
Oliver Mtukudzi
Mutserendende (Zimbabwe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mutserendende (Zimbabwe)
Last played on
Oliver Mtukudzi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist