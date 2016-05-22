Jud StrunkCountry singer. Born 11 June 1936. Died 5 October 1981
Jud Strunk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/566d4028-2b50-4069-bdf6-37be61278eda
Jud Strunk Biography (Wikipedia)
Jud Strunk (born Justin Roderick Strunk, Jr., June 11, 1936—October 5, 1981) was an American singer-songwriter and comedian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jud Strunk Tracks
Sort by
Daisy A Day
Jud Strunk
Daisy A Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daisy A Day
Last played on
Jud Strunk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist