Otis ClayBorn 11 February 1942. Died 8 January 2016
Otis Clay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04w8syj.jpg
1942-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/566c5190-cbec-41d0-822d-883f6ac61695
Otis Clay Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Lee Clay (February 11, 1942 – January 8, 2016) was an American R&B and soul singer, who started in gospel music. In 2013, Clay was inducted to the Blues Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Otis Clay Tracks
Sort by
The Only Way Is Up
Otis Clay
The Only Way Is Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
The Only Way Is Up
Last played on
Baby Jane
Otis Clay
Baby Jane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Baby Jane
Last played on
I Can Take You To Heaven (Radio 1 Session, 01 May 1995)
Otis Clay
I Can Take You To Heaven (Radio 1 Session, 01 May 1995)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Reach Out (And Help Somebody) (Radio 1 Session, 01 May 1995)
Otis Clay
Reach Out (And Help Somebody) (Radio 1 Session, 01 May 1995)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Believe That (Radio 1 Session, 01 May 1995)
Otis Clay
Believe That (Radio 1 Session, 01 May 1995)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Wild Horses
Otis Clay
Wild Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Wild Horses
Last played on
If I Could Reach Out
Otis Clay
If I Could Reach Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Got To Get Back (To My Baby) (feat. Otis Clay)
The Bo-Keys
Got To Get Back (To My Baby) (feat. Otis Clay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Got To Get Back (To My Baby) (feat. Otis Clay)
Last played on
Here I Am Baby (Live)
Otis Clay
Here I Am Baby (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
I'm Qualified
Otis Clay
I'm Qualified
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
I'm Qualified
Last played on
That Kind Of Lovin'
Otis Clay
That Kind Of Lovin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
You Got Me Hummin'
Billy Price
You Got Me Hummin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
You Got Me Hummin'
Last played on
Trying To Live My Life Without You
Otis Clay
Trying To Live My Life Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
When The Gates Swing Open
Otis Clay
When The Gates Swing Open
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
She's About A Mover
Otis Clay
She's About A Mover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
She's About A Mover
That's How It Is When You're In Love
Otis Clay
That's How It Is When You're In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Too Many Hands
Otis Clay
Too Many Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Too Many Hands
Last played on
Got To Find A Way (live in Japan)
Otis Clay
Got To Find A Way (live in Japan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Special Kind Of Love
Otis Clay
Special Kind Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8syj.jpglink
Special Kind Of Love
Last played on
Otis Clay Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist