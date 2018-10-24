Will GregorySaxophonist. Born 17 September 1959
Will Gregory
1959-09-17
Will Gregory Biography (Wikipedia)
William Owen "Will" Gregory (born 17 September 1959) is an English musician and record producer. He is best known as the lead keyboardist, producer, and composer of the electronic music duo Goldfrapp.
Will Gregory Performances & Interviews
Thunderbirds, Stingray and more: Goldfrapp's Will Gregory and the music of Barry Gray
2015-12-02
Goldfrapp's Will Gregory joins Mark and Stuart to talk about the music of Barry Gray.
Thunderbirds, Stingray and more: Goldfrapp's Will Gregory and the music of Barry Gray
Will Gregory chats to Mark Radcliffe
2013-08-08
Will Gregory of Goldfrapp joins Mark to chat about how classical music has shaped his career.
Will Gregory chats to Mark Radcliffe
John Parish and Will Gregory speak to Stuart Maconie
2013-03-08
PJ Harvey's producer and collaborator John Parish and Goldfrapp's Will Greogory join Stuart in Salford to talk about the upcoming Filmic Festival in Bristol.
John Parish and Will Gregory speak to Stuart Maconie
Will Gregory Tracks
Hoe down
Will Gregory
Hoe down
Hoe down
Nature of Why 1 Hocket WG
Will Gregory
Nature of Why 1 Hocket WG
Nature of Why 1 Hocket WG
Arcadia (2018): Ending
Will Gregory
Arcadia (2018): Ending
Arcadia (2018): Ending
High Life
Will Gregory
High Life
High Life
Hoe Down
Will Gregory
Hoe Down
Hoe Down
Ensemble
Madame Merle
Will Gregory
Madame Merle
Madame Merle
Singer
Choir
Ensemble
Last Bronze
Will Gregory
Last Bronze
Last Bronze
Ensemble
Noise Box
Will Gregory
Noise Box
Noise Box
The Passion of Joan of Arc - Joan at the Stake
Will Gregory
Will Gregory
The Passion of Joan of Arc - Joan at the Stake
The Passion of Joan of Arc - Joan at the Stake
Oraison, from Fete des belles eaux (orginally for six ondes martenots)
Olivier Messiaen
Olivier Messiaen
Oraison, from Fete des belles eaux (orginally for six ondes martenots)
Oraison, from Fete des belles eaux (orginally for six ondes martenots)
Two-part Invention No.14 in B flat major, BWV785
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Two-part Invention No.14 in B flat major, BWV785
Two-part Invention No.14 in B flat major, BWV785
If man had wings (from Journeys into the Sky)
Will Gregory
Will Gregory
If man had wings (from Journeys into the Sky)
If man had wings (from Journeys into the Sky)
