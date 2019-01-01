GinoItalian singer Georgino Cudsi, active 1965-1967
Gino Cudsi credited as "Gino" or "Georgino Cudsi" is a Greek singer who had a string of successful singles in Greece, UK, Italy, Spain, and Germany during the 1960s. Contestant at Sanremo Song Festival 1966 (singing "Dipendesse Da Me")
