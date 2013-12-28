Harry Bayless Stockwell (April 27, 1902 – July 19, 1984) was an American actor and singer. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stockwell made his film debut in the 1935 film Here Comes the Band. However, his claim to fame came in 1937, when he provided the voice of "The Prince" (seen at the beginning and again in the finale) in Walt Disney's animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Stockwell was also a noted Broadway performer. In 1943, he succeeded Alfred Drake as Curly, the lead role in Broadway's Oklahoma! He remained in the role until 1948.