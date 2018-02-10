The Mooney SuzukiFormed 1996. Disbanded 2008
1996
The Mooney Suzuki is an American garage rock band that formed in New York City in 1996. Originally comprising vocalist and guitarist Sammy James, Jr., guitarist Graham Tyler, bassist John Paul Ribas and drummer Will Rockwell-Scott, the band has released four studio albums – People Get Ready (2000), Electric Sweat (2003), Alive & Amplified (2004) and Have Mercy (2007). The current lineup includes founding members James and Rockwell-Scott, guitarist Chris Isom and bassist Reno Bo.
