Jacob Albert Young (born 14 July 1970, Lillehammer, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (guitar), music arranger, composer and band leader. He is known for a series of recordings with, among others, Karin Krog, Arild Andersen, Larry Goldings, Nils Petter Molvær, Bendik Hofseth, Terje Gewelt, Per Oddvar Johansen, Arve Henriksen, Jarle Vespestad, Trygve Seim, Mats Eilertsen, Vigleik Storaas, Christian Wallumrød, Bendik Hofseth, Håkon Kornstad, Knut Reiersrud and Audun Erlien.
