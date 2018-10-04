Rua Macmillan
Rua Macmillan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5665cc04-8740-4c6f-ae82-460440e8ec0f
Rua Macmillan Tracks
Sort by
DONNIE MACGREGOR'S/BARNEY FRO KILLARNEY/MALCOLM'S NEW FIDDLE
Rua Macmillan
DONNIE MACGREGOR'S/BARNEY FRO KILLARNEY/MALCOLM'S NEW FIDDLE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EWIE WI' THE CROOKED HORN/THE CHANER/TRADITIONALLY INCORRECT
Rua Macmillan
EWIE WI' THE CROOKED HORN/THE CHANER/TRADITIONALLY INCORRECT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
George McHardy; Donald Maclean's; Sandy Beaton
Rua Macmillan
George McHardy; Donald Maclean's; Sandy Beaton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
George McHardy / Donald Maclean's / Sandy Beaton
Rua Macmillan
George McHardy / Donald Maclean's / Sandy Beaton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cl89c.jpglink
George McHardy / Donald Maclean's / Sandy Beaton
Last played on
Glasgow - City of Music / Trip to Viljandi / Duntroon Castle
Rua Macmillan
Glasgow - City of Music / Trip to Viljandi / Duntroon Castle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bruichladdich / Pierre's Right Arm / The Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Rua Macmillan
Bruichladdich / Pierre's Right Arm / The Guns of the Magnificent Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bidh Clann Ulaidh
Rua Macmillan
Bidh Clann Ulaidh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bidh Clann Ulaidh
Last played on
The Jigs
Rua Macmillan
The Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jigs
Last played on
TAXI: Goodbye, Miss Goodavich/Matheu's/Taxi for Miller
Rua Macmillan
TAXI: Goodbye, Miss Goodavich/Matheu's/Taxi for Miller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rua Macmillan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist