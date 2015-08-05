Ward Thomas on Radio 2 in Hyde Park: "We thought nobody would turn up"

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kxf1k.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kxf1k.jpg

2018-09-11T19:07:00.000Z

They spoke about how they got into country music and their Hyde Park performance in 2014.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06kxcpw