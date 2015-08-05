Ward Thomas
2012-06-08
Ward Thomas Performances & Interviews
Ward Thomas on Radio 2 in Hyde Park: "We thought nobody would turn up"
2018-09-11
They spoke about how they got into country music and their Hyde Park performance in 2014.
Ward Thomas on Radio 2 in Hyde Park: "We thought nobody would turn up"
Ward Thomas: "We're too shy to ask for a duet with Paul Simon..."
2018-07-12
Ward Thomas on their upcoming album Restless Minds, single Lie Like Me and playing live.
Ward Thomas: "We're too shy to ask for a duet with Paul Simon..."
Ward Thomas: "Our parents were in a band called The Swamp Donkeys!"
2016-11-30
The UK country music duo discuss their upcoming 2017 tour.
Ward Thomas: "Our parents were in a band called The Swamp Donkeys!"
Ward Thomas - Carry You Home
2016-10-13
Filmed live on The Quay Sessions.
Ward Thomas - Carry You Home
Ward Thomas - Guilty Flowers
2016-10-13
Filmed live on The Quay Sessions.
Ward Thomas - Guilty Flowers
Ward Thomas play a track from their new album and a classic by The Carpenters!
2016-09-04
Michael welcomes country duo Ward Thomas to the show for an interview and live session.
Ward Thomas play a track from their new album and a classic by The Carpenters!
Ward Thomas In Session
2016-08-30
Janice has live music from sisters Ward Thomas
Ward Thomas In Session
"Did I Shave My Legs For This?"
2016-08-11
Can duo Ward Thomas spot a real country music song title from a fake one?
"Did I Shave My Legs For This?"
Ward Thomas live in session
2015-09-14
Ward Thomas cover the brilliant 'Summer of 69'
Ward Thomas live in session
Ward Thomas live from backstage at Radio 2 in Hyde Park
2014-09-14
Ward Thomas live from backstage at Radio 2 in Hyde Park
Ward Thomas Live in Session
2014-03-23
Sensational country duo Ward Thomas sing live for Sir Terry Wogan
Ward Thomas Live in Session
Ward Thomas Tracks
Push for the Stride
Ward Thomas
Push for the Stride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02211g9.jpglink
Push for the Stride
Last played on
I Drove All Night (feat. Ward Thomas)
Roy Orbison
Roy Orbison
I Drove All Night (feat. Ward Thomas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrhl.jpglink
I Drove All Night (feat. Ward Thomas)
Last played on
Guilty Flowers
Ward Thomas
Guilty Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044zqk3.jpglink
Guilty Flowers
Last played on
Never Know
Ward Thomas
Never Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ps3lj.jpglink
Never Know
Last played on
Lie Like Me
Ward Thomas
Lie Like Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fphl9.jpglink
Lie Like Me
Last played on
Boomerang
Ward Thomas
Boomerang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p4rv3.jpglink
Boomerang
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Radio London Session, 25 Dec 2018)
Ward Thomas
Ward Thomas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Radio London Session, 25 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f0q50.jpglink
No Fooling Me (Radio London Session, 25 Dec 2018)
Ward Thomas
Ward Thomas
No Fooling Me (Radio London Session, 25 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f0q50.jpglink
The River
Ward Thomas
The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f0q50.jpglink
The River
Last played on
River
Ward Thomas
River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f0q50.jpglink
River
Last played on
Carry You Home
Ward Thomas
Carry You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xpnvg.jpglink
Carry You Home
Last played on
No Filter
Ward Thomas
No Filter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f0q50.jpglink
No Filter
Last played on
Cartwheels
Ward Thomas
Cartwheels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d7850.jpglink
Cartwheels
Last played on
24
Feb
2019
Ward Thomas
De La Warr Pavilion, Brighton, UK
25
Feb
2019
Ward Thomas
York Barbican, York, UK
26
Feb
2019
Ward Thomas
G Live, London, UK
28
Feb
2019
Ward Thomas
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
1
Mar
2019
Ward Thomas
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg5j5v/acts/a2cwxj
Hyde Park
2015-09-13T15:34:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p032dwqv.jpg
13
Sep
2015
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2015
Hyde Park
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernv4f/acts/a2gq2m
Hyde Park, London
2014-09-14T15:34:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026pkj4.jpg
14
Sep
2014
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2014
Hyde Park, London
