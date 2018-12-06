ShowtekFormed 2001
Showtek
2001
Showtek Biography (Wikipedia)
Showtek is a Dutch electronic dance music duo consisting of two brothers from Eindhoven, Sjoerd (born April 6, 1984) and Wouter Janssen (born August 30, 1982). The duo regularly manages to reach the top of multiple music charts and work with artists such as Tiësto, Chris Brown and David Guetta. Showtek was ranked 17th in the Top 100 DJs list of 2014 but by the magazine's 2016 list, they had dropped to 96th. The brothers, who have been musically active since 2001, also offer podcasts on their own radio show on the music streaming service iTunes.
Your Love
David Guetta
We Like To Party (Slander & NGHTMRE Festival Trap Edit)
NGHTMRE
Easy (Henry Fong Remix)
Showtek
Booyah (feat. We Are Loud & Sonny Wilson)
Showtek
We Like to Party (Slander & NGHTMRE Remix)
Showtek
We Like to Party (Slander & NGHTMRE Edit)
Showtek
Booyah (Major Lazer Dub)
Showtek
We Like To Party (Slander & NGHTMRE Festival Trap Edit)
Showtek
Don't Let Believer Down (Danny Diggz Trap Bootleg)
The Chainsmokers
Don't Let Believer Dow (feat. Daya)
Major Lazer
I'm A Believer
Showtek
Booyah (Party Favor's 'Festival Trap' Remix) (feat. We Are Loud & Sonny Wilson)
Showtek
Mellow
Showtek
Rise N Shine (Showtek Remix) (feat. Poo Bear)
Eva Shaw
Swipe
Showtek
The Death of EDM (feat. Beardyman)
David Guetta
Sun Goes Down (feat. MAGIC!)
David Guetta
We Like To Party
Showtek
Earthquake (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
Showtek
Booyah (Party Favor Remix) (feat. Sonny Wilson & We Are Loud)
Showtek
Bad (feat. Vassy)
David Guetta
