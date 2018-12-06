Showtek is a Dutch electronic dance music duo consisting of two brothers from Eindhoven, Sjoerd (born April 6, 1984) and Wouter Janssen (born August 30, 1982). The duo regularly manages to reach the top of multiple music charts and work with artists such as Tiësto, Chris Brown and David Guetta. Showtek was ranked 17th in the Top 100 DJs list of 2014 but by the magazine's 2016 list, they had dropped to 96th. The brothers, who have been musically active since 2001, also offer podcasts on their own radio show on the music streaming service iTunes.