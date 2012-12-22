The Laurel Collective
The Laurel Collective
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/566382c1-47cf-4ff8-8872-542c2fa2f142
The Laurel Collective Tracks
Sort by
Cruel Thing
The Laurel Collective
Cruel Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cruel Thing
Last played on
They Hate Me
The Laurel Collective
They Hate Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Hate Me
Last played on
Flame Thrower
The Laurel Collective
Flame Thrower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flame Thrower
Last played on
The Window
The Laurel Collective
The Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Window
Last played on
Window
The Laurel Collective
Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Window
Last played on
Fax Of Death
The Laurel Collective
Fax Of Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fax Of Death
Last played on
The Laurel Collective Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist